33 Marbella

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Truly an exceptional opportunity to lease one of the finest homes in the 24 hour guard gated community of "Monarch Beach"! A "walk to the ocean" location! This predominantly "single level" residence is a beautiful 4 Bedroom (4th bedroom has been converted into an office), 4.5 Bath home with spectacular views across The Links at Monarch Beach on to Catalina Island! Elegant Entry Foyer! Center Island Kitchen w/GE Monogram Appliances! Light & Bright w/Skylights, Vaulted Ceilings & Crown Molding! 2 Fireplaces! Security & Intercom Systems! Central Vacuum! An oversized 3 car garage with numerous built in cabinetry for additional storage... proving to be an outstanding amenity! In addition, this "front row golf course residence" features an outstanding pool, spa and barbecue area as well as a covered patio for outside enjoyment and entertainment! This "Monarch Beach" Community offers its own park area, as well an access gate to a walking path to the Pacific Ocean! Exceptional proximity to the Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton Resorts as well the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach. Minutes away to the Laguna Beach Trolley, Dana Point Harbor and the Lantern District of Dana point including all of shopping and restaurants. This residence has been meticulously maintained and is ready for immediate occupancy!