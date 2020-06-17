All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

33 Marbella

33 Marbella · (949) 599-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Marbella, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4574 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Truly an exceptional opportunity to lease one of the finest homes in the 24 hour guard gated community of "Monarch Beach"! A "walk to the ocean" location! This predominantly "single level" residence is a beautiful 4 Bedroom (4th bedroom has been converted into an office), 4.5 Bath home with spectacular views across The Links at Monarch Beach on to Catalina Island! Elegant Entry Foyer! Center Island Kitchen w/GE Monogram Appliances! Light & Bright w/Skylights, Vaulted Ceilings & Crown Molding! 2 Fireplaces! Security & Intercom Systems! Central Vacuum! An oversized 3 car garage with numerous built in cabinetry for additional storage... proving to be an outstanding amenity! In addition, this "front row golf course residence" features an outstanding pool, spa and barbecue area as well as a covered patio for outside enjoyment and entertainment! This "Monarch Beach" Community offers its own park area, as well an access gate to a walking path to the Pacific Ocean! Exceptional proximity to the Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton Resorts as well the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach. Minutes away to the Laguna Beach Trolley, Dana Point Harbor and the Lantern District of Dana point including all of shopping and restaurants. This residence has been meticulously maintained and is ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Marbella have any available units?
33 Marbella has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Marbella have?
Some of 33 Marbella's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Marbella currently offering any rent specials?
33 Marbella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Marbella pet-friendly?
No, 33 Marbella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33 Marbella offer parking?
Yes, 33 Marbella does offer parking.
Does 33 Marbella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Marbella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Marbella have a pool?
Yes, 33 Marbella has a pool.
Does 33 Marbella have accessible units?
No, 33 Marbella does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Marbella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Marbella has units with dishwashers.
