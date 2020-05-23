32992 Buccaneer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled single level home! This light and bright open floor plan is enhanced with vaulted ceilings, double-pane windows and sliding doors, recessed lighting throughout, plantation style blinds, crown moulding and wide baseboards. The kitchen has a center island, granite counters, refrigerator/freezer, built-in microwave and a window above the sink overlooking the back patio. The kitchen opens to the dining room which opens to the cozy living room complete with fireplace. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The ensuite boasts double sinks, granite counter tops, a spa tub and shower. There are two additional bedrooms that share the updated hall bathroom. Sliding glass doors in the third bedroom open to a very private side patio. An interior separate laundry room leads to a spacious two car garage with built-in storage. This private corner lot has a huge front yard that wraps around to the back yard. The sprinklers and lights are on automatic timers. Close to schools, shopping, beach, harbor and resorts. Around the corner from Sea Breeze Park and playground, dog park and walking/biking trails. Welcome home!