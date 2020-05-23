All apartments in Dana Point
32992 Buccaneer Street

32992 Buccaneer Street · No Longer Available
Location

32992 Buccaneer Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled single level home! This light and bright open floor plan is enhanced with vaulted ceilings, double-pane windows and sliding doors, recessed lighting throughout, plantation style blinds, crown moulding and wide baseboards. The kitchen has a center island, granite counters, refrigerator/freezer, built-in microwave and a window above the sink overlooking the back patio. The kitchen opens to the dining room which opens to the cozy living room complete with fireplace. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The ensuite boasts double sinks, granite counter tops, a spa tub and shower. There are two additional bedrooms that share the updated hall bathroom. Sliding glass doors in the third bedroom open to a very private side patio. An interior separate laundry room leads to a spacious two car garage with built-in storage. This private corner lot has a huge front yard that wraps around to the back yard. The sprinklers and lights are on automatic timers. Close to schools, shopping, beach, harbor and resorts. Around the corner from Sea Breeze Park and playground, dog park and walking/biking trails. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32992 Buccaneer Street have any available units?
32992 Buccaneer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32992 Buccaneer Street have?
Some of 32992 Buccaneer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32992 Buccaneer Street currently offering any rent specials?
32992 Buccaneer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32992 Buccaneer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 32992 Buccaneer Street is pet friendly.
Does 32992 Buccaneer Street offer parking?
Yes, 32992 Buccaneer Street does offer parking.
Does 32992 Buccaneer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32992 Buccaneer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32992 Buccaneer Street have a pool?
No, 32992 Buccaneer Street does not have a pool.
Does 32992 Buccaneer Street have accessible units?
No, 32992 Buccaneer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32992 Buccaneer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32992 Buccaneer Street has units with dishwashers.
