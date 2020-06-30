32582 Crete Road

Amenities

Gorgeous Tuscan Single Level Estate in the prestigious community of Monarch Terrace. Gated and Remodeled, Light and Bright 3 Br. 3.5 Bath Pool home on ocean view lot with impressive 3 car garage. Enter this home through a custom wrought iron gate into a courtyard complete with fabulous stone fountain.Living room includes a custom fireplace,custom light fixtures, travertine tile and french doors leading to the entertaining backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters as well as an ocean view. Great family room complete with built-ins and custom wet bar. Spacious master bedroom has ocean view and amazing closet and bathroom. Separate laundry room make this home a must see!