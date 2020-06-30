All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 32582 Crete Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
32582 Crete Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32582 Crete Road

32582 Crete Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

32582 Crete Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Gorgeous Tuscan Single Level Estate in the prestigious community of Monarch Terrace. Gated and Remodeled, Light and Bright 3 Br. 3.5 Bath Pool home on ocean view lot with impressive 3 car garage. Enter this home through a custom wrought iron gate into a courtyard complete with fabulous stone fountain.Living room includes a custom fireplace,custom light fixtures, travertine tile and french doors leading to the entertaining backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters as well as an ocean view. Great family room complete with built-ins and custom wet bar. Spacious master bedroom has ocean view and amazing closet and bathroom. Separate laundry room make this home a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32582 Crete Road have any available units?
32582 Crete Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32582 Crete Road have?
Some of 32582 Crete Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32582 Crete Road currently offering any rent specials?
32582 Crete Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32582 Crete Road pet-friendly?
No, 32582 Crete Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 32582 Crete Road offer parking?
Yes, 32582 Crete Road offers parking.
Does 32582 Crete Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32582 Crete Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32582 Crete Road have a pool?
Yes, 32582 Crete Road has a pool.
Does 32582 Crete Road have accessible units?
No, 32582 Crete Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32582 Crete Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32582 Crete Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego