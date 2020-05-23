32072 Sea Island Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Perched at the top of Sea Island Drive in Monarch Bay Terrace this amazing 2700 sq ft single level home is filled with good vibes and an eclectic assortment of art and collectibles from around the world. The moment you walk in you know you have entered a home that is lovingly cared for. The owners have gone to great length to ensure there is everything you need in this vacation rental. This peaceful retreat with volume ceilings throughout is situated on a private oversized 18,000 sq ft lot with stunning views of the pool, gardens, mountains and ocean. Relax, refresh & recharge poolside where gentle breezes linger throughout the day and night. Family and friends will truly enjoy this private outdoor oasis while lounging in the sun. Prepare meals in the large eat in kitchen that seamlessly connects to the family room, formal dining room & sunroom. The living room has a one-of-a-kind red built in bar with a cozy fireplace, the perfect setting for a fun evening ahead. This home also features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, (each with double sinks & separate bathtub & shower) and one half bath. Enjoy the privacy of your master bedroom with a sliding glass door to your private deck with views of the mountains and ocean. Close to Laguna Beach and Dana Point, and minutes from the Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resort, this amazing vacation home has it all. Whether you are planning your next family get away, need temporary housing or looking for the perfect place to unwind, look no further.