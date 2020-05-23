All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

32072 Sea Island Drive

32072 Sea Island Drive · (949) 784-9535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32072 Sea Island Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Perched at the top of Sea Island Drive in Monarch Bay Terrace this amazing 2700 sq ft single level home is filled with good vibes and an eclectic assortment of art and collectibles from around the world. The moment you walk in you know you have entered a home that is lovingly cared for. The owners have gone to great length to ensure there is everything you need in this vacation rental. This peaceful retreat with volume ceilings throughout is situated on a private oversized 18,000 sq ft lot with stunning views of the pool, gardens, mountains and ocean. Relax, refresh & recharge poolside where gentle breezes linger throughout the day and night. Family and friends will truly enjoy this private outdoor oasis while lounging in the sun. Prepare meals in the large eat in kitchen that seamlessly connects to the family room, formal dining room & sunroom. The living room has a one-of-a-kind red built in bar with a cozy fireplace, the perfect setting for a fun evening ahead. This home also features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, (each with double sinks & separate bathtub & shower) and one half bath. Enjoy the privacy of your master bedroom with a sliding glass door to your private deck with views of the mountains and ocean. Close to Laguna Beach and Dana Point, and minutes from the Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resort, this amazing vacation home has it all. Whether you are planning your next family get away, need temporary housing or looking for the perfect place to unwind, look no further.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32072 Sea Island Drive have any available units?
32072 Sea Island Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32072 Sea Island Drive have?
Some of 32072 Sea Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32072 Sea Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32072 Sea Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32072 Sea Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32072 Sea Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 32072 Sea Island Drive offer parking?
No, 32072 Sea Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32072 Sea Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32072 Sea Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32072 Sea Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32072 Sea Island Drive has a pool.
Does 32072 Sea Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 32072 Sea Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32072 Sea Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32072 Sea Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
