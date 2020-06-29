All apartments in Dana Point
31 Regatta Way
31 Regatta Way

31 Regatta Way · No Longer Available
Location

31 Regatta Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous single family ocean view home in Regatta! Spectacular home with two master suites and magnificent coastal views! Open floorpan with vaulted ceilings and loads of natural light in every living space. Two spacious master suites with full bathrooms and two car attached garage. Remote controlled solar shades on all windows in main living area. Gated access with beautiful community pool. Close to world class shopping and dining and easy freeway access. No smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Regatta Way have any available units?
31 Regatta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Regatta Way have?
Some of 31 Regatta Way's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Regatta Way currently offering any rent specials?
31 Regatta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Regatta Way pet-friendly?
No, 31 Regatta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 31 Regatta Way offer parking?
Yes, 31 Regatta Way offers parking.
Does 31 Regatta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Regatta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Regatta Way have a pool?
Yes, 31 Regatta Way has a pool.
Does 31 Regatta Way have accessible units?
No, 31 Regatta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Regatta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Regatta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
