31 Regatta Way

Gorgeous single family ocean view home in Regatta! Spectacular home with two master suites and magnificent coastal views! Open floorpan with vaulted ceilings and loads of natural light in every living space. Two spacious master suites with full bathrooms and two car attached garage. Remote controlled solar shades on all windows in main living area. Gated access with beautiful community pool. Close to world class shopping and dining and easy freeway access. No smoking and no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
