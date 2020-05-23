All apartments in Dana Point
28 Regina
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

28 Regina

28 Regina · No Longer Available
Location

28 Regina, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Great opportunity in gated Monarch Beach! This is a family friendly property in the Montego tract and offers a large driveway for added parking and a larger backyard for outdoor fun and entertainment. Enter through the front door into the living area and you will notice the light and airy feeling and sky high ceilings. Adjacent dining area to living area. Kitchen opens up onto the family room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen with newer refrigerator. New paint throughout, new blinds and custom dark wood flooring throughout the lower level. Family room opens up onto the spacious yard with both hardscaped patio and built-in bbq, with added bar seating, firepit and large grassy area with citrus trees. Bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom with view overlooking the lovely rear yard, and the 2 bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. Separate inside laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Regina have any available units?
28 Regina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Regina have?
Some of 28 Regina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Regina currently offering any rent specials?
28 Regina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Regina pet-friendly?
No, 28 Regina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 28 Regina offer parking?
Yes, 28 Regina offers parking.
Does 28 Regina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Regina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Regina have a pool?
No, 28 Regina does not have a pool.
Does 28 Regina have accessible units?
No, 28 Regina does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Regina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Regina has units with dishwashers.
