Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fire pit

Great opportunity in gated Monarch Beach! This is a family friendly property in the Montego tract and offers a large driveway for added parking and a larger backyard for outdoor fun and entertainment. Enter through the front door into the living area and you will notice the light and airy feeling and sky high ceilings. Adjacent dining area to living area. Kitchen opens up onto the family room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen with newer refrigerator. New paint throughout, new blinds and custom dark wood flooring throughout the lower level. Family room opens up onto the spacious yard with both hardscaped patio and built-in bbq, with added bar seating, firepit and large grassy area with citrus trees. Bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom with view overlooking the lovely rear yard, and the 2 bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. Separate inside laundry room.