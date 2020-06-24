All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27636 Vista De Dons

27636 Vista De Dons · No Longer Available
Location

27636 Vista De Dons, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Ocean View (Capistrano Beach, Dana Point). Upscale neighborhood in exclusive Capo Beach District west of Interstate 5 less than a mile away from Pines Park. This large 4 bedroom single family home features breathtaking ocean views (even from the driveway!). The entire house is completely remodeled with travertine and hardwood tile floors, 6-inch baseboards, designer's paint on walls, and granite countertops. The newly remodeled gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (wine cooler, refrigerator, 36-inch gas cooktop with a retractable vent, microwave oven and dishwasher). The upstairs has newly-installed water proofed laminate flooring, 3 bedrooms (4th bedroom is downstairs), and a beautiful master bathroom with a standing tub and separate shower.
Cathedral ceilings can be found in both levels of the home, to include the great room, as well as the master bedroom. 3 of the 4 bedrooms have their own private deck (2 with ocean views). This home is on a 7,500 sq. ft. lot, has 4 fireplaces and a semi-detached 2 3/4 car garage with a deck on top with unbelievable ocean views. Big open backyard (one of the largest on the street!). Don t miss this unique opportunity to feel you are on vacation every day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27636 Vista De Dons have any available units?
27636 Vista De Dons doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 27636 Vista De Dons have?
Some of 27636 Vista De Dons's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27636 Vista De Dons currently offering any rent specials?
27636 Vista De Dons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27636 Vista De Dons pet-friendly?
No, 27636 Vista De Dons is not pet friendly.
Does 27636 Vista De Dons offer parking?
Yes, 27636 Vista De Dons offers parking.
Does 27636 Vista De Dons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27636 Vista De Dons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27636 Vista De Dons have a pool?
No, 27636 Vista De Dons does not have a pool.
Does 27636 Vista De Dons have accessible units?
No, 27636 Vista De Dons does not have accessible units.
Does 27636 Vista De Dons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27636 Vista De Dons has units with dishwashers.
