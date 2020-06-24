27636 Vista De Dons

Amenities

Amazing Ocean View (Capistrano Beach, Dana Point). Upscale neighborhood in exclusive Capo Beach District west of Interstate 5 less than a mile away from Pines Park. This large 4 bedroom single family home features breathtaking ocean views (even from the driveway!). The entire house is completely remodeled with travertine and hardwood tile floors, 6-inch baseboards, designer's paint on walls, and granite countertops. The newly remodeled gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (wine cooler, refrigerator, 36-inch gas cooktop with a retractable vent, microwave oven and dishwasher). The upstairs has newly-installed water proofed laminate flooring, 3 bedrooms (4th bedroom is downstairs), and a beautiful master bathroom with a standing tub and separate shower.

Cathedral ceilings can be found in both levels of the home, to include the great room, as well as the master bedroom. 3 of the 4 bedrooms have their own private deck (2 with ocean views). This home is on a 7,500 sq. ft. lot, has 4 fireplaces and a semi-detached 2 3/4 car garage with a deck on top with unbelievable ocean views. Big open backyard (one of the largest on the street!). Don t miss this unique opportunity to feel you are on vacation every day!