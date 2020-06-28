27012 Calle Maria

Amenities

Highly upgraded single family home in ocean close community within walking distance to all! Beach contemporary tudor with flexible floor plan encompassing light and bright finishes throughout. A great fit for young family, working professionals, empty nesters and/or investors looking for 2nd home or rental property. Must see to appreciate this rarely available 3,000+ square foot home with oversized 3 car garage on ocean side of I-5 in South Orange County's Capistrano Beach. Designer upgrades including new kitchen, hardwood floors and bathrooms. Pool size lot. Close to beach, walk to Pines Park, premier shopping and dining. Easy commute to I-5 or Pacific Coast Highway. NO ASSOCIATION DUES, No MELLO ROOS, low property taxes.