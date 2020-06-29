27 Los Monteros Drive

Amenities

Spectacular Ocean views from both levels! This amazing residence is located in the prestigious guard gated community of Monarch Beach on a quiet cul-de-sac. A private entry gate opens to a spacious courtyard. The double door entry and entry foyer showcase a floating curved stairway. The cathedral ceiling living room features amazing sit-down ocean views, attractive marble faced fireplace, and adjoins the convenient full wet bar and large dining room. The gourmet kitchen includes a center island, beautiful maple cabinetry, maple faced built-in refrigerator, granite counters and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. Adjoining the kitchen is a spacious family room, with ceramic tile flooring, fireplace, walk-out French doors to the back patio. The main floor also features a convenient bedroom suite. Upstairs features three bedrooms: a master suite with full ocean and white water views, and fireplace. A large and attractive master bath has separate vanities, walk in glass shower, oval tub, and full double entry cedar lined closet. Upstairs includes two additional spacious bedrooms with views and full bath. The home has a pool sized side yard (not a zero-lot line parcel) and mature landscaping. Just a five-minute walk to the beach and Ritz Carlton or Monarch Beach resorts. Golf, tennis, Dana Point Harbor and many fine restaurants are just minutes away. Enjoy the delightful ocean breezes and year around climate.