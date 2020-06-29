All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
27 Los Monteros Drive
27 Los Monteros Drive

Location

27 Los Monteros Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
tennis court
Spectacular Ocean views from both levels! This amazing residence is located in the prestigious guard gated community of Monarch Beach on a quiet cul-de-sac. A private entry gate opens to a spacious courtyard. The double door entry and entry foyer showcase a floating curved stairway. The cathedral ceiling living room features amazing sit-down ocean views, attractive marble faced fireplace, and adjoins the convenient full wet bar and large dining room. The gourmet kitchen includes a center island, beautiful maple cabinetry, maple faced built-in refrigerator, granite counters and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. Adjoining the kitchen is a spacious family room, with ceramic tile flooring, fireplace, walk-out French doors to the back patio. The main floor also features a convenient bedroom suite. Upstairs features three bedrooms: a master suite with full ocean and white water views, and fireplace. A large and attractive master bath has separate vanities, walk in glass shower, oval tub, and full double entry cedar lined closet. Upstairs includes two additional spacious bedrooms with views and full bath. The home has a pool sized side yard (not a zero-lot line parcel) and mature landscaping. Just a five-minute walk to the beach and Ritz Carlton or Monarch Beach resorts. Golf, tennis, Dana Point Harbor and many fine restaurants are just minutes away. Enjoy the delightful ocean breezes and year around climate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Los Monteros Drive have any available units?
27 Los Monteros Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Los Monteros Drive have?
Some of 27 Los Monteros Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Los Monteros Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27 Los Monteros Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Los Monteros Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27 Los Monteros Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 27 Los Monteros Drive offer parking?
No, 27 Los Monteros Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27 Los Monteros Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Los Monteros Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Los Monteros Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27 Los Monteros Drive has a pool.
Does 27 Los Monteros Drive have accessible units?
No, 27 Los Monteros Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Los Monteros Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Los Monteros Drive has units with dishwashers.
