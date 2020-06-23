All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 26952 Calle Verano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
26952 Calle Verano
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:23 AM

26952 Calle Verano

26952 Calle Verano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

26952 Calle Verano, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular OCEAN VIEW home in sought after Capo Beach. Beautifully remodeled home featuring 3 large bedrooms + an office and 2.5 baths. Fabulous ocean views from the family rm, dining rm, Kitchen and deck/lanai. Stunning remodel includes engineered hardwood floors throughout the living area, smooth ceilings, dual pane windows, newer panel doors, trim and baseboards. Spacious living room has cathedral ceilings, remodeled fireplace and is flooded with natural light. Newer gourmet kitchen with recessed lighting, raised panel cabinets, soft close doors and drawers, beautiful marble look quartz counters, full glass tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to both dining room and generous size family room w sliders to fabulous deck, a perfect entertaining area. All baths remodeled, newer vanities, quartz counters, newer sinks, faucets, light fixtures, mirrors, plugs + switches. Master bedroom is on the main level with newer carpet, en suit bath w tile shower surround and lots of closet space. Additional 2 large bedrooms on the lower level w newer carpet, light fixtures plugs and switches. 1 Secondary bedroom with direct access to bath and slider to yard. Large office w closet and slider to yard. Fabulous neighborhood, walk to Pines Park or beach. Living the dream in this turnkey, move in ready beach home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26952 Calle Verano have any available units?
26952 Calle Verano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26952 Calle Verano have?
Some of 26952 Calle Verano's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26952 Calle Verano currently offering any rent specials?
26952 Calle Verano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26952 Calle Verano pet-friendly?
No, 26952 Calle Verano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26952 Calle Verano offer parking?
No, 26952 Calle Verano does not offer parking.
Does 26952 Calle Verano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26952 Calle Verano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26952 Calle Verano have a pool?
No, 26952 Calle Verano does not have a pool.
Does 26952 Calle Verano have accessible units?
No, 26952 Calle Verano does not have accessible units.
Does 26952 Calle Verano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26952 Calle Verano has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego