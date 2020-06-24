26931 Calle Maria

Amenities

*** Great location *** with a large backyard! Nice one story corner lot single family home located in the beautiful Palisades area of Capistrano Beach. Home includes 3 large bedrooms 2 full baths, attached 2 car garage, gas fire place, washer and dryer, private fenced yard for relaxing. Walking distance to Palisades Gazebo Park, Pines Park, Sprouts, T.J. Maxx, Doheny State Beach & restaurants. A mile walk/bike on the paved beach trail to Dana Point Harbor. Minutes to the freeway. Will be available March 20, 2019 or sooner.