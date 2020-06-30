26821 Calle Maria

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-level beach cottage in Capo Beach is ready for early May 2020 move-in! Filled with natural light and blessed with dreamy ocean breezes, this little jewel is the picture of easy beach living - vaulted, beamed ceilings in the living room & master bedroom; dual-paned windows throughout for energy & sound insulation; a lovely kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless appliances (stove, oven, microwave & dishwasher); white oak laminate flooring; like-new bathrooms, too! The detached 2-car garage sits at the end of an extra long driveway; the courtyard between the garage and house make for a great place to grab a cup of coffee and read a book in the breeze. Good storage in the garage - plenty of space for your SUPs, kayaks, surfboards, bikes - whatever! Plus - a huge secret garden behind the garage makes for an ideal spot to grow the veggie garden of your dreams. All of this a short distance from Pines park, Capo Beach park, downtown Dana Point, great shopping, grocery stores, & restaurants! The owners will consider a pet.