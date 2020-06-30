All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

26821 Calle Maria · No Longer Available
Location

26821 Calle Maria, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-level beach cottage in Capo Beach is ready for early May 2020 move-in! Filled with natural light and blessed with dreamy ocean breezes, this little jewel is the picture of easy beach living - vaulted, beamed ceilings in the living room & master bedroom; dual-paned windows throughout for energy & sound insulation; a lovely kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless appliances (stove, oven, microwave & dishwasher); white oak laminate flooring; like-new bathrooms, too! The detached 2-car garage sits at the end of an extra long driveway; the courtyard between the garage and house make for a great place to grab a cup of coffee and read a book in the breeze. Good storage in the garage - plenty of space for your SUPs, kayaks, surfboards, bikes - whatever! Plus - a huge secret garden behind the garage makes for an ideal spot to grow the veggie garden of your dreams. All of this a short distance from Pines park, Capo Beach park, downtown Dana Point, great shopping, grocery stores, & restaurants! The owners will consider a pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26821 Calle Maria have any available units?
26821 Calle Maria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26821 Calle Maria have?
Some of 26821 Calle Maria's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26821 Calle Maria currently offering any rent specials?
26821 Calle Maria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26821 Calle Maria pet-friendly?
Yes, 26821 Calle Maria is pet friendly.
Does 26821 Calle Maria offer parking?
Yes, 26821 Calle Maria offers parking.
Does 26821 Calle Maria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26821 Calle Maria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26821 Calle Maria have a pool?
No, 26821 Calle Maria does not have a pool.
Does 26821 Calle Maria have accessible units?
No, 26821 Calle Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 26821 Calle Maria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26821 Calle Maria has units with dishwashers.

