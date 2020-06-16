26815 Calle Almanza

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Dreams do come true! This beautiful home is located in the sought-after community of Capistrano Beach in Dana Point. Enter through the private gated courtyard which encompasses an entertainers dream patio. The spacious open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms one with built-in bookcases and 2 remodeled bathrooms, living and dining area, the kitchen has tile counter tops, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. The beautiful kitchen opens to the Living room and dining area. The spacious en-suite master bedroom has an upgraded bathroom with a walk-in shower. Two car garage with access from the courtyard. The lovely private rear yard is the perfect extension for entertaining your family and friends. The rear yard offers a patio, lush landscaping and a Myers Lemon tree. Minutes away from the fabulous Dana Point Harbor with restaurants and shops. Close to schools, parks and freeways. A must see! Shows true pride of ownership.