Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:36 AM

26815 Calle Almanza

26815 Calle Almanza · (949) 606-6116
Location

26815 Calle Almanza, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Dreams do come true! This beautiful home is located in the sought-after community of Capistrano Beach in Dana Point. Enter through the private gated courtyard which encompasses an entertainers dream patio. The spacious open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms one with built-in bookcases and 2 remodeled bathrooms, living and dining area, the kitchen has tile counter tops, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. The beautiful kitchen opens to the Living room and dining area. The spacious en-suite master bedroom has an upgraded bathroom with a walk-in shower. Two car garage with access from the courtyard. The lovely private rear yard is the perfect extension for entertaining your family and friends. The rear yard offers a patio, lush landscaping and a Myers Lemon tree. Minutes away from the fabulous Dana Point Harbor with restaurants and shops. Close to schools, parks and freeways. A must see! Shows true pride of ownership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26815 Calle Almanza have any available units?
26815 Calle Almanza has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26815 Calle Almanza have?
Some of 26815 Calle Almanza's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26815 Calle Almanza currently offering any rent specials?
26815 Calle Almanza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26815 Calle Almanza pet-friendly?
No, 26815 Calle Almanza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26815 Calle Almanza offer parking?
Yes, 26815 Calle Almanza does offer parking.
Does 26815 Calle Almanza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26815 Calle Almanza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26815 Calle Almanza have a pool?
No, 26815 Calle Almanza does not have a pool.
Does 26815 Calle Almanza have accessible units?
No, 26815 Calle Almanza does not have accessible units.
Does 26815 Calle Almanza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26815 Calle Almanza has units with dishwashers.
