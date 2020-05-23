26342 Via California

Amenities
Southern California Beach Cottage located in the tiny beach enclave of Capistrano Beach / Dana Point! Ocean views from both the back and front yard. Cute single level on a huge 7,000+ corner lot. Two bedrooms and one- and one-half baths. Approximately 1,100 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout, traditional beamed ceilings and a large fireplace in the living room. Two car attached garage with additional parking for 8 more cars, boats or toys! Rose garden in front and back yard with eco-friendly landscaping drip sprinkler system. Back yard features large lawn and hardscape. Great family neighborhood. Close to the beach and local freeways.