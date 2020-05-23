All apartments in Dana Point
26342 Via California

26342 via California · No Longer Available
Location

26342 via California, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Southern California Beach Cottage located in the tiny beach enclave of Capistrano Beach / Dana Point! Ocean views from both the back and front yard. Cute single level on a huge 7,000+ corner lot. Two bedrooms and one- and one-half baths. Approximately 1,100 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout, traditional beamed ceilings and a large fireplace in the living room. Two car attached garage with additional parking for 8 more cars, boats or toys! Rose garden in front and back yard with eco-friendly landscaping drip sprinkler system. Back yard features large lawn and hardscape. Great family neighborhood. Close to the beach and local freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26342 Via California have any available units?
26342 Via California doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26342 Via California have?
Some of 26342 Via California's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26342 Via California currently offering any rent specials?
26342 Via California is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26342 Via California pet-friendly?
No, 26342 Via California is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26342 Via California offer parking?
Yes, 26342 Via California offers parking.
Does 26342 Via California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26342 Via California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26342 Via California have a pool?
No, 26342 Via California does not have a pool.
Does 26342 Via California have accessible units?
No, 26342 Via California does not have accessible units.
Does 26342 Via California have units with dishwashers?
No, 26342 Via California does not have units with dishwashers.
