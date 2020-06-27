26302 Via California

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Classic Capo Beach Beachouse! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on a large corner lot featuring fruit trees and low maintenance landscaping. Tons of natural light through out home and high beamed ceilings. Third bedroom, which can be used as an office or den opens up to a small courtyard which leads to detached once car garage. Large driveway provides parking for two cars. Home features a remodeled bathroom and nice size bedrooms, enjoy the peak the boo ocean view and nice sunset from the great room and kitchen.