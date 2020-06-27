All apartments in Dana Point
26302 Via California
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

26302 Via California

26302 via California · No Longer Available
Location

26302 via California, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Classic Capo Beach Beachouse! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on a large corner lot featuring fruit trees and low maintenance landscaping. Tons of natural light through out home and high beamed ceilings. Third bedroom, which can be used as an office or den opens up to a small courtyard which leads to detached once car garage. Large driveway provides parking for two cars. Home features a remodeled bathroom and nice size bedrooms, enjoy the peak the boo ocean view and nice sunset from the great room and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26302 Via California have any available units?
26302 Via California doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 26302 Via California currently offering any rent specials?
26302 Via California is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26302 Via California pet-friendly?
No, 26302 Via California is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26302 Via California offer parking?
Yes, 26302 Via California offers parking.
Does 26302 Via California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26302 Via California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26302 Via California have a pool?
No, 26302 Via California does not have a pool.
Does 26302 Via California have accessible units?
No, 26302 Via California does not have accessible units.
Does 26302 Via California have units with dishwashers?
No, 26302 Via California does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26302 Via California have units with air conditioning?
No, 26302 Via California does not have units with air conditioning.
