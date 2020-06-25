All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
26 Terra Vista
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

26 Terra Vista

26 Terra Vis · No Longer Available
Location

26 Terra Vis, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Ocean View Rental- Furnished or Unfurnished - Furnished or Unfurnished Ready NOW! Beautiful gated Encantamar top level, end unit, Ocean View furnished condo. High end upgrades with wood like flooring, granite countertops, marble bathrooms, plantation shutters. Upstairs unit with bedrooms and living areas all on one level. The large kitchen is full stocked with everything you need for a comfortable home away from home including stainless appliances and a gas stove. The cozy family room with ample seating for your guests and a view of the ocean. Enjoy the balcony perfect for sipping coffee on the bistro table and enjoying the ocean view. A very large flat screen tv in the family room includes cable. The master suite has a king sized bed with plenty of storage and an ocean view. The master bathroom is beautifully updated with marble, large soaking top and his/hers shower heads and vanities, and a walk in closet. The guest bedroom with a full sized bed resides on the North wing of the condo separate from the master bedroom. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Resort amenities with a pool,spa,tennis courts,fitness center. Walk right across the street to the popular Ocean Ranch shopping plaza with nice restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, Cinopolis movies... Close to Dana Point Harbor,Beaches,Golf, San Juan Mission and more.Available 6 months or longer. Price varies based on term and furnished or unfurnished.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4857803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Terra Vista have any available units?
26 Terra Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Terra Vista have?
Some of 26 Terra Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Terra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
26 Terra Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Terra Vista pet-friendly?
No, 26 Terra Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26 Terra Vista offer parking?
No, 26 Terra Vista does not offer parking.
Does 26 Terra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Terra Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Terra Vista have a pool?
Yes, 26 Terra Vista has a pool.
Does 26 Terra Vista have accessible units?
No, 26 Terra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Terra Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Terra Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
