26 Terra Vista

Ocean View Rental- Furnished or Unfurnished - Furnished or Unfurnished Ready NOW! Beautiful gated Encantamar top level, end unit, Ocean View furnished condo. High end upgrades with wood like flooring, granite countertops, marble bathrooms, plantation shutters. Upstairs unit with bedrooms and living areas all on one level. The large kitchen is full stocked with everything you need for a comfortable home away from home including stainless appliances and a gas stove. The cozy family room with ample seating for your guests and a view of the ocean. Enjoy the balcony perfect for sipping coffee on the bistro table and enjoying the ocean view. A very large flat screen tv in the family room includes cable. The master suite has a king sized bed with plenty of storage and an ocean view. The master bathroom is beautifully updated with marble, large soaking top and his/hers shower heads and vanities, and a walk in closet. The guest bedroom with a full sized bed resides on the North wing of the condo separate from the master bedroom. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Resort amenities with a pool,spa,tennis courts,fitness center. Walk right across the street to the popular Ocean Ranch shopping plaza with nice restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, Cinopolis movies... Close to Dana Point Harbor,Beaches,Golf, San Juan Mission and more.Available 6 months or longer. Price varies based on term and furnished or unfurnished.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4857803)