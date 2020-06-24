26 Los Monteros Drive

Amenities

PANORAMIC VIEWS - GUARD GATED MONARCH BEACH! Views abound from this rarely available Single Story home overlooking the greenery of Links At Monarch Beach Golf Course with it's lovely fountains. This Hidden Treasure offers Golf Course, Hills and peek-a-boo Ocean Views at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the private wrap-around backyard with refreshing pool and spa, perfectly spaced on a 10,240 Sqft lot. You will love the soaring ceilings and open floor plan. This home features a formal living room with gorgeous fireplace, separate dining with entertainers bar, then flows to the family room with natural stone fireplace. Promotes seamless entertaining all year long. Large Kitchen features Silestone Natural Quartz countertops detailed with tiled backsplash, granite covered cooktop center island, bar seating, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, and double oven overlooking the large Family Room. Master bedroom retreat has its own private patio, vanity area, sunken tub, separate shower, his & hers sinks and large cedar lined walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe closets share a Jack & Jill bathroom w/dual sinks as well as an atrium offering light and fresh air. Within a few short blocks of the Monarch Beach Hotel, Ritz Carlton Resort, pristine beaches, fine dining and the best of what Dana Point and surrounding cities have to offer