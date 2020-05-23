25986 Vista Drive E

Amenities
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW - enjoy spectacular panoramic ocean views from both levels of this nicely updated end unit in Dana Bluffs. Premium location within the complex near the clubhouse, pool and tennis courts. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath property features updated granite countertops with counter seating, marble finishes in the bathrooms, tile flooring on the first level, carpet on the second level. Large master with balcony and views. Nicely sized closets in all 3 bedrooms. Property offered with refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Can be provided furnished for additional rent if tenant desires. This is a comfortable home you are sure to enjoy!