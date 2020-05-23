All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25986 Vista Drive E

25986 Vista Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

25986 Vista Drive East, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW - enjoy spectacular panoramic ocean views from both levels of this nicely updated end unit in Dana Bluffs. Premium location within the complex near the clubhouse, pool and tennis courts. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath property features updated granite countertops with counter seating, marble finishes in the bathrooms, tile flooring on the first level, carpet on the second level. Large master with balcony and views. Nicely sized closets in all 3 bedrooms. Property offered with refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Can be provided furnished for additional rent if tenant desires. This is a comfortable home you are sure to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25986 Vista Drive E have any available units?
25986 Vista Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25986 Vista Drive E have?
Some of 25986 Vista Drive E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25986 Vista Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
25986 Vista Drive E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25986 Vista Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 25986 Vista Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25986 Vista Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 25986 Vista Drive E does offer parking.
Does 25986 Vista Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25986 Vista Drive E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25986 Vista Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 25986 Vista Drive E has a pool.
Does 25986 Vista Drive E have accessible units?
No, 25986 Vista Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 25986 Vista Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25986 Vista Drive E has units with dishwashers.
