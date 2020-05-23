25986 Vista Drive E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

VIEW, VIEW, VIEW - enjoy spectacular panoramic ocean views from both levels of this nicely updated end unit in Dana Bluffs. Premium location within the complex near the clubhouse, pool and tennis courts. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath property features updated granite countertops with counter seating, marble finishes in the bathrooms, tile flooring on the first level, carpet on the second level. Large master with balcony and views. Nicely sized closets in all 3 bedrooms. Property offered with refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Can be provided furnished for additional rent if tenant desires. This is a comfortable home you are sure to enjoy!