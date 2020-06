Amenities

Super spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage condo in Seaside Village. This home has vaulted ceilings, a ten foot long skylight, a nice fireplace with mantle and wood enclave, two patios, a den, and a spacious kitchen. Best of all, there is new wall to wall carpeting throughout! The community is beautiful with sidewalks, manicured landscaping, pool, spa, mountain views and more. Additionally, there is a hiking trail that leads to Sycamore Park and Dana Point Harbor.