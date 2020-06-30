All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 25515 Goldenspring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
25515 Goldenspring Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

25515 Goldenspring Drive

25515 Goldenspring Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

25515 Goldenspring Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled two story house just blocks to the Dana Point Harbor and beach! This home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage, two fireplaces, and an enclosed back yard. There is new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, baseboards, closet doors ect. Just a really spacious and bright home with nice curb appeal and manicured landscaping front and back. Owner is looking for good credit and verifiable income. Ok to submit on small dog. Renter's insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25515 Goldenspring Drive have any available units?
25515 Goldenspring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25515 Goldenspring Drive have?
Some of 25515 Goldenspring Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25515 Goldenspring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25515 Goldenspring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25515 Goldenspring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25515 Goldenspring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25515 Goldenspring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25515 Goldenspring Drive offers parking.
Does 25515 Goldenspring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25515 Goldenspring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25515 Goldenspring Drive have a pool?
No, 25515 Goldenspring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25515 Goldenspring Drive have accessible units?
No, 25515 Goldenspring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25515 Goldenspring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25515 Goldenspring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego