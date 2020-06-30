25515 Goldenspring Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled two story house just blocks to the Dana Point Harbor and beach! This home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage, two fireplaces, and an enclosed back yard. There is new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, baseboards, closet doors ect. Just a really spacious and bright home with nice curb appeal and manicured landscaping front and back. Owner is looking for good credit and verifiable income. Ok to submit on small dog. Renter's insurance is required.