25256 Manzanita Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

25256 Manzanita Drive

25256 Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25256 Manzanita Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COASTLINE VIEWS, LOT of 12,000+ square feet!! Approx. 3231 sq. ft. The double door entry you are greeted by panoramic ocean and whitewater coastline views. Vaulted ceilings and an array of windows and skylight allowing in an abundance of natural light. The open floor plan with contemporary accents throughout. Natural color Wood plank flooring, updated lighting. A beautifully recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator. The gourmet kitchen with an over sized island. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining spaces which open to an expansive deck for outdoor living with ocean view. At downstairs there is three bedrooms, three baths, a separate media family room and a secondary deck with ocean views from every room. The main floor master suite with customized walk-in closet and a luxurious bath & large soaking tub and access to the 2nd deck for ocean view. Wake up to white water coastline views from your expansive master suite showcasing a cozy fireplace. Upstairs office does not have closet but can be used as the 4th bedroom. Located picturesque street in Dana Point. Enjoy all that Dana Point has to offer with great shopping, beaches, harbor and entertainment. Close to the Monarch beach Golf Links, Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach & Montage Resorts, Salt Creek & Strand Beaches. Tranquility, Coastline, Sunsets and Sailboats!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25256 Manzanita Drive have any available units?
25256 Manzanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25256 Manzanita Drive have?
Some of 25256 Manzanita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25256 Manzanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25256 Manzanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25256 Manzanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25256 Manzanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25256 Manzanita Drive offer parking?
No, 25256 Manzanita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25256 Manzanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25256 Manzanita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25256 Manzanita Drive have a pool?
No, 25256 Manzanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25256 Manzanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 25256 Manzanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25256 Manzanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25256 Manzanita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

