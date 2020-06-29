25256 Manzanita Drive

Amenities

COASTLINE VIEWS, LOT of 12,000+ square feet!! Approx. 3231 sq. ft. The double door entry you are greeted by panoramic ocean and whitewater coastline views. Vaulted ceilings and an array of windows and skylight allowing in an abundance of natural light. The open floor plan with contemporary accents throughout. Natural color Wood plank flooring, updated lighting. A beautifully recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator. The gourmet kitchen with an over sized island. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining spaces which open to an expansive deck for outdoor living with ocean view. At downstairs there is three bedrooms, three baths, a separate media family room and a secondary deck with ocean views from every room. The main floor master suite with customized walk-in closet and a luxurious bath & large soaking tub and access to the 2nd deck for ocean view. Wake up to white water coastline views from your expansive master suite showcasing a cozy fireplace. Upstairs office does not have closet but can be used as the 4th bedroom. Located picturesque street in Dana Point. Enjoy all that Dana Point has to offer with great shopping, beaches, harbor and entertainment. Close to the Monarch beach Golf Links, Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach & Montage Resorts, Salt Creek & Strand Beaches. Tranquility, Coastline, Sunsets and Sailboats!