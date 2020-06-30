25141 Danabirch

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single level three bedroom home in the prestigious Dana Woods neighborhood with close proximity to shopping, trails, downtown Dana Point, beautiful beaches and award winning Blue Ribbon schools. This light and bright home with upgraded wood and tile flooring, designer window coverings, chef's kitchen, vaulted ceilings in living room, recessed lighting and on trend paint colors set the tone for this designer single family home. The home boasts a stunning kitchen including Shaker style white & glass cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and upgraded appliances. The open concept kitchen and family room with access directly to the backyard makes for an entertainer's delight. Enjoy the large flat grass backyard, cement patio and mature landscaping providing privacy. The master suite includes a large walk in closet, double vanity, beautiful upgraded tile shower and a slider for easy access to your patio. Two additional bedrooms boast wood floors and large closets. Attached garage adds more useful space to the floor plan; offering ample storage and a laundry area. Enjoy the privacy, abundant natural light, and designer touches few homes on the market offer. This property has never been on the market for lease. Contact Celeste McCarthy at 949-413-9011 to schedule your tour today.