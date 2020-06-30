All apartments in Dana Point
25141 Danabirch

25141 Danabirch · No Longer Available
Location

25141 Danabirch, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Beautiful single level three bedroom home in the prestigious Dana Woods neighborhood with close proximity to shopping, trails, downtown Dana Point, beautiful beaches and award winning Blue Ribbon schools. This light and bright home with upgraded wood and tile flooring, designer window coverings, chef's kitchen, vaulted ceilings in living room, recessed lighting and on trend paint colors set the tone for this designer single family home. The home boasts a stunning kitchen including Shaker style white & glass cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and upgraded appliances. The open concept kitchen and family room with access directly to the backyard makes for an entertainer's delight. Enjoy the large flat grass backyard, cement patio and mature landscaping providing privacy. The master suite includes a large walk in closet, double vanity, beautiful upgraded tile shower and a slider for easy access to your patio. Two additional bedrooms boast wood floors and large closets. Attached garage adds more useful space to the floor plan; offering ample storage and a laundry area. Enjoy the privacy, abundant natural light, and designer touches few homes on the market offer. This property has never been on the market for lease. Contact Celeste McCarthy at 949-413-9011 to schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25141 Danabirch have any available units?
25141 Danabirch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25141 Danabirch have?
Some of 25141 Danabirch's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25141 Danabirch currently offering any rent specials?
25141 Danabirch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25141 Danabirch pet-friendly?
No, 25141 Danabirch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25141 Danabirch offer parking?
Yes, 25141 Danabirch offers parking.
Does 25141 Danabirch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25141 Danabirch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25141 Danabirch have a pool?
No, 25141 Danabirch does not have a pool.
Does 25141 Danabirch have accessible units?
No, 25141 Danabirch does not have accessible units.
Does 25141 Danabirch have units with dishwashers?
No, 25141 Danabirch does not have units with dishwashers.

