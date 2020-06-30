All apartments in Dana Point
25116 Via Pacifica
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

25116 Via Pacifica

25116 Via Pacifica · No Longer Available
Location

25116 Via Pacifica, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently remodeled ocean view home in nearly 3000 square feet, located in the highly desirable Lantern Village area of Dana Point, convenient to the beach, harbor and Town Center with great restaurants and entertainment. With 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths convenient to good schools, as well as finished 3 car garage and large driveway, it's the perfect home for your family. The large master bedroom and balcony have a view of the ocean and beautiful sunsets. Bedroom and full bathroom on the ground level, with private entrance. The large family room and living room both have fireplaces, and the home has a private laundry room and linen cabinets. This is beach living in a quiet neighborhood without beach crowds. Photos were taken prior to current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25116 Via Pacifica have any available units?
25116 Via Pacifica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25116 Via Pacifica have?
Some of 25116 Via Pacifica's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25116 Via Pacifica currently offering any rent specials?
25116 Via Pacifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25116 Via Pacifica pet-friendly?
No, 25116 Via Pacifica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25116 Via Pacifica offer parking?
Yes, 25116 Via Pacifica offers parking.
Does 25116 Via Pacifica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25116 Via Pacifica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25116 Via Pacifica have a pool?
No, 25116 Via Pacifica does not have a pool.
Does 25116 Via Pacifica have accessible units?
No, 25116 Via Pacifica does not have accessible units.
Does 25116 Via Pacifica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25116 Via Pacifica has units with dishwashers.

