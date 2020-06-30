25116 Via Pacifica

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Recently remodeled ocean view home in nearly 3000 square feet, located in the highly desirable Lantern Village area of Dana Point, convenient to the beach, harbor and Town Center with great restaurants and entertainment. With 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths convenient to good schools, as well as finished 3 car garage and large driveway, it's the perfect home for your family. The large master bedroom and balcony have a view of the ocean and beautiful sunsets. Bedroom and full bathroom on the ground level, with private entrance. The large family room and living room both have fireplaces, and the home has a private laundry room and linen cabinets. This is beach living in a quiet neighborhood without beach crowds. Photos were taken prior to current occupant.