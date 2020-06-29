25 Chelsea

Amenities

Welcome to the beauty and tranquility of this Cape Cod style 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in the exclusive neighborhood of Chelsea Pointe. Enjoy the ocean breeze as you relax in the private wraparound courtyard with tropical landscape to make you feel like you are on a permanent vacation! Corner lot gives you a special ocean view and additional privacy with only a neighbor on one side. Upgrades throughout the home, including granite countertops in the kitchen, updated cabinets, built-in refrigerator, Decor range, and all stainless appliances. French doors and windows throughout. Vaulted ceiling in the living room and cozy fireplace. Watch the ocean from the master suite that has an updated bathroom with large soaking jet tub. Third bedroom could also be used as an office or den. Attached 2 car garage and interior laundry room. Across from the house is a manicured (community) lawn where you can sit down, relax and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer. This stunning quiet gated community consists of only 32 homes and is just steps from Strands beach, making the ocean just a few steps away (and the house has an outdoor shower to rinse off the sand!). Enjoy the nearby Ritz Carlton and popular local Dana Point restaurants that are within walking distance (less than a mile!). Be sure to pack your surfboard and golf clubs-paradise awaits!