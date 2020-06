24916 SUNSTAR Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

UNOBSTRUCTED PANORAMIC COASTLINE OCEAN VIEWS FROM BOTH LEVELS OF THIS UPGRADED DANA POINT 3 BDRM, 3 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF 'WATERFORD POINT', 3RD BDRM NOW USED AS DEN PLUS ADDITIONAL LIBRAY/STUDY OR COMPUTER AREAN AND FAMILY ROOM!! NEWER CARPETING, WOOD FLOORING IN ENTRY/KITCHEN & DINNING ROOM, OAK/TILE KITCHEN, MASTER SUITE WITH OVAL TUB PLUS SHOWER, FENCED FRON & REAR YARDS, DIRECT ACCESS 2-CAR GARAGE WITH LOTS OF STORAGE........ALL THIS PLUS COMMUNITY POOL/SPA AND TENNIS!!!!!!