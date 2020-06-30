24911 Sea Aire

Amenities

This beautiful Mediterranean 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the distinctive gated community of Marluna. Positioned on a quiet corner lot, close to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools, and approximately a mile from the Dana Point harbor, and world famous beaches. This two story bright home has a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings and a dining room. The gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, and a breakfast nook.

Master suite has a fireplace, and an on suite master bath. There are 3 other bedrooms upstairs, and a den downstairs, which could be converted into a 5th bedroom. The backyard is an entertainers dream with Built in Barbeque , patios and a nice fountain. 3 car garage has plenty of storage. Don't miss this great home !