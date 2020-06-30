All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

24911 Sea Aire

24911 Sea Aire · No Longer Available
Location

24911 Sea Aire, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful Mediterranean 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the distinctive gated community of Marluna. Positioned on a quiet corner lot, close to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools, and approximately a mile from the Dana Point harbor, and world famous beaches. This two story bright home has a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings and a dining room. The gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, and a breakfast nook.
Master suite has a fireplace, and an on suite master bath. There are 3 other bedrooms upstairs, and a den downstairs, which could be converted into a 5th bedroom. The backyard is an entertainers dream with Built in Barbeque , patios and a nice fountain. 3 car garage has plenty of storage. Don't miss this great home !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24911 Sea Aire have any available units?
24911 Sea Aire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24911 Sea Aire have?
Some of 24911 Sea Aire's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24911 Sea Aire currently offering any rent specials?
24911 Sea Aire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24911 Sea Aire pet-friendly?
No, 24911 Sea Aire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24911 Sea Aire offer parking?
Yes, 24911 Sea Aire offers parking.
Does 24911 Sea Aire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24911 Sea Aire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24911 Sea Aire have a pool?
No, 24911 Sea Aire does not have a pool.
Does 24911 Sea Aire have accessible units?
No, 24911 Sea Aire does not have accessible units.
Does 24911 Sea Aire have units with dishwashers?
No, 24911 Sea Aire does not have units with dishwashers.

