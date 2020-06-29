24846 Dana Point Drive

Amenities

CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 FOR PRIVATE SHOWING. This fully furnished house is located in a gated community less than 1 mile from Dana Point Harbor ! It s a true delight to watch as the sailboat races commence and return from the harbor as you BBQ and dine on the outdoor deck. This 2 story house has been recently remodeled and its brand new kitchen was redone with high end appliances and quartzite countertops. The living room ,dining room and kitchen blend together seamlessly to create an open and airy feeling that is great for entertaining and family gatherings. There is one bedroom on the upper level ,so no stairs! The lower level has 2 bedrooms and a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom or nanny/mother-in-law quarters. Dutch door perfect for Ocean breeze. Beautiful new awnings in rear balcony. The downstairs backyard has a nice outdoor deck with some ocean view and a putting green! The master bath has a whirlpool tub , perfect for soaking ! There is community spa and jacuzzi along with lighted tennis court and an adjacent basketball hoop. The property includes a 2 car garage and ample on street parking. Washer and dryer in garage. Looking for short term 3-6 months lease!