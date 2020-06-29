All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

24846 Dana Point Drive

24846 Dana Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24846 Dana Point Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 FOR PRIVATE SHOWING. This fully furnished house is located in a gated community less than 1 mile from Dana Point Harbor ! It s a true delight to watch as the sailboat races commence and return from the harbor as you BBQ and dine on the outdoor deck. This 2 story house has been recently remodeled and its brand new kitchen was redone with high end appliances and quartzite countertops. The living room ,dining room and kitchen blend together seamlessly to create an open and airy feeling that is great for entertaining and family gatherings. There is one bedroom on the upper level ,so no stairs! The lower level has 2 bedrooms and a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom or nanny/mother-in-law quarters. Dutch door perfect for Ocean breeze. Beautiful new awnings in rear balcony. The downstairs backyard has a nice outdoor deck with some ocean view and a putting green! The master bath has a whirlpool tub , perfect for soaking ! There is community spa and jacuzzi along with lighted tennis court and an adjacent basketball hoop. The property includes a 2 car garage and ample on street parking. Washer and dryer in garage. Looking for short term 3-6 months lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24846 Dana Point Drive have any available units?
24846 Dana Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24846 Dana Point Drive have?
Some of 24846 Dana Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24846 Dana Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24846 Dana Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24846 Dana Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24846 Dana Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24846 Dana Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24846 Dana Point Drive offers parking.
Does 24846 Dana Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24846 Dana Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24846 Dana Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24846 Dana Point Drive has a pool.
Does 24846 Dana Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 24846 Dana Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24846 Dana Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24846 Dana Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

