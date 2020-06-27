24802 Sea Crest Drive

Amenities

Single Family Home in the Waterford Pointe Community with an Ocean View Deck. This home can be Leased Unfurnished or Partially Furnished. Is a Two Level Home with Two Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, Down Stairs and Patio off the Master Bedroom. The Ocean View Deck, Living Area, Kitchen and Powder Room are on the Main Level. The Living Area Features High Ceilings, Large Tile Floors, Granite Wet Bar and Ocean View Deck. The Gourmet Kitchen has lots of Granite Counter Space, Gas Range, Oven, Microwave & Includes Refrigerator. The Front Load Washer & Dryer are Included and in the Two Car Garage. Waterford Pointe is a Gated Community offering an Association Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts to the Residents. The Waterford Pointe Community is close to Doheny State Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Dana Strands Beach, Salt Creek Beach & Others. The Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, Golfing, Hiking Trails, Bike Trails, Restaurants and Shopping are Minutes Close. No Pets.