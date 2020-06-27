All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 24802 Sea Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
24802 Sea Crest Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

24802 Sea Crest Drive

24802 Sea Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

24802 Sea Crest Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Single Family Home in the Waterford Pointe Community with an Ocean View Deck. This home can be Leased Unfurnished or Partially Furnished. Is a Two Level Home with Two Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, Down Stairs and Patio off the Master Bedroom. The Ocean View Deck, Living Area, Kitchen and Powder Room are on the Main Level. The Living Area Features High Ceilings, Large Tile Floors, Granite Wet Bar and Ocean View Deck. The Gourmet Kitchen has lots of Granite Counter Space, Gas Range, Oven, Microwave & Includes Refrigerator. The Front Load Washer & Dryer are Included and in the Two Car Garage. Waterford Pointe is a Gated Community offering an Association Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts to the Residents. The Waterford Pointe Community is close to Doheny State Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Dana Strands Beach, Salt Creek Beach & Others. The Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, Golfing, Hiking Trails, Bike Trails, Restaurants and Shopping are Minutes Close. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24802 Sea Crest Drive have any available units?
24802 Sea Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24802 Sea Crest Drive have?
Some of 24802 Sea Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24802 Sea Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24802 Sea Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24802 Sea Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24802 Sea Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24802 Sea Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24802 Sea Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 24802 Sea Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24802 Sea Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24802 Sea Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24802 Sea Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 24802 Sea Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 24802 Sea Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24802 Sea Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24802 Sea Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego