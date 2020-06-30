All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

24716 Morning Star Lane

24716 Morning Star Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24716 Morning Star Lane, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
OCEAN VIEWS! Spacious Dana Point Condo with Upstairs and Downstairs Views! Beautiful beach and downtown close condo located in desirable Dana Point. Ocean views from both upstairs and downstairs. Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with almost 1500 SF of living space. Two car garage. Spacious front patio and back balcony. Condo will have fresh paint, new carpet, new blinds, and more! Owner leaving refrigerator and wine refrigerator for tenant's use. Full sized washer and dryer hookups. Sea Ridge community includes community pool, spa, tennis courts, and ocean view greenbelts. Available for a mid-July move in, 12-18 month lease term, unfurnished. Submit on pet with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24716 Morning Star Lane have any available units?
24716 Morning Star Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24716 Morning Star Lane have?
Some of 24716 Morning Star Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24716 Morning Star Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24716 Morning Star Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24716 Morning Star Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 24716 Morning Star Lane is pet friendly.
Does 24716 Morning Star Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24716 Morning Star Lane offers parking.
Does 24716 Morning Star Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24716 Morning Star Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24716 Morning Star Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24716 Morning Star Lane has a pool.
Does 24716 Morning Star Lane have accessible units?
No, 24716 Morning Star Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24716 Morning Star Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24716 Morning Star Lane has units with dishwashers.
