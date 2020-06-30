24716 Morning Star Lane

Amenities

OCEAN VIEWS! Spacious Dana Point Condo with Upstairs and Downstairs Views! Beautiful beach and downtown close condo located in desirable Dana Point. Ocean views from both upstairs and downstairs. Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with almost 1500 SF of living space. Two car garage. Spacious front patio and back balcony. Condo will have fresh paint, new carpet, new blinds, and more! Owner leaving refrigerator and wine refrigerator for tenant's use. Full sized washer and dryer hookups. Sea Ridge community includes community pool, spa, tennis courts, and ocean view greenbelts. Available for a mid-July move in, 12-18 month lease term, unfurnished. Submit on pet with pet deposit.