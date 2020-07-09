24641 La Cresta Drive

Amenities

Located just a block off PCH in Dana Point's Lantern Village where you can walk to shops, the beach and restaurants...this single-level lower unit 2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment has all you can ask for! Enjoying a lovely private courtyard entry, this nicely updated unit offers 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths, inside laundry hook-ups, a single car garage with extra storage racks and a private backyard. It has an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances and an island with bar seating. From the kitchen French Doors open to the nicely landscaped private backyard. 1 year lease and includes stainless steel french door refrigerator, pets will be considered. Available 11/15 Call 949-289-5700 to schedule viewing.