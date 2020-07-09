All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated October 25 2019

24641 La Cresta Drive

24641 La Cresta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24641 La Cresta Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located just a block off PCH in Dana Point's Lantern Village where you can walk to shops, the beach and restaurants...this single-level lower unit 2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment has all you can ask for! Enjoying a lovely private courtyard entry, this nicely updated unit offers 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths, inside laundry hook-ups, a single car garage with extra storage racks and a private backyard. It has an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances and an island with bar seating. From the kitchen French Doors open to the nicely landscaped private backyard. 1 year lease and includes stainless steel french door refrigerator, pets will be considered. Available 11/15 Call 949-289-5700 to schedule viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24641 La Cresta Drive have any available units?
24641 La Cresta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24641 La Cresta Drive have?
Some of 24641 La Cresta Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24641 La Cresta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24641 La Cresta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24641 La Cresta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24641 La Cresta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24641 La Cresta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24641 La Cresta Drive offers parking.
Does 24641 La Cresta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24641 La Cresta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24641 La Cresta Drive have a pool?
No, 24641 La Cresta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24641 La Cresta Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 24641 La Cresta Drive has accessible units.
Does 24641 La Cresta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24641 La Cresta Drive has units with dishwashers.

