Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 1634 square feet plus wonderful sun deck. Three large bed rooms two full baths inside laundry hook ups New carpet flooring , new stove, new paint and more. Oversized two car garage with storage shelves and work bench. Walk to everything. Harbor ,Beaches, shopping, banks and entertainment. Dead center of town .