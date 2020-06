24622 Harbor View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL- RECENTLY REMODELED DANA VISTA TOWNHOME WITH OCEAN AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS! THIS PROPERTY HAS 3 BEDROOMS A MAIN FLOOR OFFICE THAT CAN ALSO BE A 4TH BEDROOM. 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS AND 1/2 GUEST BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. ENJOY THE SUNSETS,OCEAN VIEWS AND HILLS OF DANA POINT FROM THE OUTSIDE DECK OVERLOOKING THE COMMUNITY POOL. CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS AND CENTRAL AIR. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM COMPLETE WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE DINING ROOM. THE FRONT COURTYARD IS PERFECT FOR A PET OR JUST- RELAXING. ONE CAR GARAGE AND ONE PARKING SPACE CLOSE BY. ALL UTILITIES AND WI-FI INCLUDED. MINUTES TO DANA POINT HARBOR-STRAND BEACH-AMAZING RESTAURANTS AND GOLF. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2019--RATES HIGHER FOR SUMMER MONTHS OF 2020.