Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:38 AM

24602 Selva Road

24602 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

24602 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Best Value in Dana Point, Totally remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit plus an office, with ocean view located in Lantern district of gorgeous Dana Point. The moment you walk through the front door, light & Bright with fire place and balcony.
Enjoy new Kitchen, new Cabinets, new Counters, new Appliances including Refrigerator and Microwave, new water softener. Other features include Completely Remodeled Bathroom, Fresh Paint, washer & Dryer in unit.
Central heat and AC with Tankless Water heater. Comes with one car Garage and one parking space and ample street parking
The new deck with breath taking ocean view, set your table and enjoy your moment, a real getaway to sit and relax as you feel the ocean breeze.
Conveniently located close to schools, restaurants and shopping in revitalized downtown Lantern District including Saturday’s Farmers market, Beaches and Dana Point Harbor & Marina.
This gorgeous is a MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24602 Selva Road have any available units?
24602 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24602 Selva Road have?
Some of 24602 Selva Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24602 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
24602 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24602 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 24602 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24602 Selva Road offer parking?
Yes, 24602 Selva Road offers parking.
Does 24602 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24602 Selva Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24602 Selva Road have a pool?
No, 24602 Selva Road does not have a pool.
Does 24602 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 24602 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24602 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24602 Selva Road has units with dishwashers.
