24602 Selva Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Best Value in Dana Point, Totally remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit plus an office, with ocean view located in Lantern district of gorgeous Dana Point. The moment you walk through the front door, light & Bright with fire place and balcony.

Enjoy new Kitchen, new Cabinets, new Counters, new Appliances including Refrigerator and Microwave, new water softener. Other features include Completely Remodeled Bathroom, Fresh Paint, washer & Dryer in unit.

Central heat and AC with Tankless Water heater. Comes with one car Garage and one parking space and ample street parking

The new deck with breath taking ocean view, set your table and enjoy your moment, a real getaway to sit and relax as you feel the ocean breeze.

Conveniently located close to schools, restaurants and shopping in revitalized downtown Lantern District including Saturday’s Farmers market, Beaches and Dana Point Harbor & Marina.

This gorgeous is a MUST SEE!!!