Dana Point, CA
24561 Harbor View Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

24561 Harbor View Drive

24561 Harbor View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24561 Harbor View Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, remodeleld vacation rental available now through Nov. 25, 2019. Also available Jan. 6, 2020 through May 31, 2020. Stunning ocean views from large private end-unit townhome. Pool and spa closeby, also with ocean views. Completely remodeled, with plenty of entertaining space, large front deck, upper deck for sunset views and backyard for bbq cooking and more seating. Main open floor plan living area has oversized granite island for additional dining, a small den, playroom or quiet room, and ½ bath. Direct TV included. Not to mention a wine bar with compact wine fridge. The upstairs Master suite is spacious, with a walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and share a large remodeled bath complete with subway tiles and custom lighting. All appliances new and included, including upstairs washer/dryer. The oversized one-car garage has direct access to the home, with one additional dedicated space in driveway. The community is walking distance to Dana Point Harbor, world class beaches and five star resorts. Or, take the free Dana Point trolley, stop is just up the street. New restaurants/eateries opening up all over the city. 10 minutes to Laguna beach and San Clemente. 45 minutes to Disneyland and LegoLand. Centrally located between San Diego and Los Angeles. Pleasee contact listing agent for exact dates available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24561 Harbor View Drive have any available units?
24561 Harbor View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24561 Harbor View Drive have?
Some of 24561 Harbor View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24561 Harbor View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24561 Harbor View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24561 Harbor View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24561 Harbor View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24561 Harbor View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24561 Harbor View Drive offers parking.
Does 24561 Harbor View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24561 Harbor View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24561 Harbor View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24561 Harbor View Drive has a pool.
Does 24561 Harbor View Drive have accessible units?
No, 24561 Harbor View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24561 Harbor View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24561 Harbor View Drive has units with dishwashers.
