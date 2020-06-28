24561 Harbor View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful, remodeleld vacation rental available now through Nov. 25, 2019. Also available Jan. 6, 2020 through May 31, 2020. Stunning ocean views from large private end-unit townhome. Pool and spa closeby, also with ocean views. Completely remodeled, with plenty of entertaining space, large front deck, upper deck for sunset views and backyard for bbq cooking and more seating. Main open floor plan living area has oversized granite island for additional dining, a small den, playroom or quiet room, and ½ bath. Direct TV included. Not to mention a wine bar with compact wine fridge. The upstairs Master suite is spacious, with a walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and share a large remodeled bath complete with subway tiles and custom lighting. All appliances new and included, including upstairs washer/dryer. The oversized one-car garage has direct access to the home, with one additional dedicated space in driveway. The community is walking distance to Dana Point Harbor, world class beaches and five star resorts. Or, take the free Dana Point trolley, stop is just up the street. New restaurants/eateries opening up all over the city. 10 minutes to Laguna beach and San Clemente. 45 minutes to Disneyland and LegoLand. Centrally located between San Diego and Los Angeles. Pleasee contact listing agent for exact dates available.