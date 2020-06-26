All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated October 13 2019 at 8:00 PM

24447 Santa Clara Avenue

24447 Santa Clara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24447 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Best deal in Dana Point! Oversized townhome located on the most prestigious street in Dana Point’s Lantern District. Walk to everything! Only steps to the beautiful downtown Lantern District restaurants, shops & nostalgic Dana Point Harbor. Walking into this home you are overwhelmed with its open space. The large living & dining area have newly updated wide planked wood floors & naturally lit by a large skylight. The large kitchen has ample counter space, double ovens, a gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator & a barstool countertop. The kitchen leads into another large room which can be used as an additional family room. The private laundry room, with new washer & dryer, leads to your own two car garage with driveway & storage racks. The master bedroom compares its size to larger luxury single family residences in the area and leads out to a large private deck perfect for relaxing in the Southern California sun while enjoying cool summer ocean breezes. The large master bathroom is showered with natural light is very private with double sinks, his & hers closets, separate shower & restroom and large enough to add dressing room seating, additional armoire or vanity. The 2nd bedroom is spacious & has a large closet & an extra room attached that can be used as an extra bedroom, playroom or work out room. In addition to the two large bedrooms there is another room that can be used as office, media space and more. Truly a rare opportunity because of its size & location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24447 Santa Clara Avenue have any available units?
24447 Santa Clara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24447 Santa Clara Avenue have?
Some of 24447 Santa Clara Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24447 Santa Clara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24447 Santa Clara Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24447 Santa Clara Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24447 Santa Clara Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24447 Santa Clara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24447 Santa Clara Avenue offers parking.
Does 24447 Santa Clara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24447 Santa Clara Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24447 Santa Clara Avenue have a pool?
No, 24447 Santa Clara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24447 Santa Clara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24447 Santa Clara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24447 Santa Clara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24447 Santa Clara Avenue has units with dishwashers.
