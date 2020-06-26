24447 Santa Clara Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Best deal in Dana Point! Oversized townhome located on the most prestigious street in Dana Point’s Lantern District. Walk to everything! Only steps to the beautiful downtown Lantern District restaurants, shops & nostalgic Dana Point Harbor. Walking into this home you are overwhelmed with its open space. The large living & dining area have newly updated wide planked wood floors & naturally lit by a large skylight. The large kitchen has ample counter space, double ovens, a gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator & a barstool countertop. The kitchen leads into another large room which can be used as an additional family room. The private laundry room, with new washer & dryer, leads to your own two car garage with driveway & storage racks. The master bedroom compares its size to larger luxury single family residences in the area and leads out to a large private deck perfect for relaxing in the Southern California sun while enjoying cool summer ocean breezes. The large master bathroom is showered with natural light is very private with double sinks, his & hers closets, separate shower & restroom and large enough to add dressing room seating, additional armoire or vanity. The 2nd bedroom is spacious & has a large closet & an extra room attached that can be used as an extra bedroom, playroom or work out room. In addition to the two large bedrooms there is another room that can be used as office, media space and more. Truly a rare opportunity because of its size & location.