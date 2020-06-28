All apartments in Dana Point
24392 Lantern Hill Dr
24392 Lantern Hill Dr

24392 Lantern Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24392 Lantern Hill Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lantern District 2 Bedroom Condo mile to the Beach down Blue Lantern! Wood flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Private wrap around patio with entry off living room and master bedroom. Walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. One car garage and one assigned parking spot. Gated Community with Pool and Jacuzzi. Small pets OK Water and Trash Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24392 Lantern Hill Dr have any available units?
24392 Lantern Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24392 Lantern Hill Dr have?
Some of 24392 Lantern Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24392 Lantern Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24392 Lantern Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24392 Lantern Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24392 Lantern Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24392 Lantern Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24392 Lantern Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 24392 Lantern Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24392 Lantern Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24392 Lantern Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 24392 Lantern Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 24392 Lantern Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 24392 Lantern Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24392 Lantern Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24392 Lantern Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
