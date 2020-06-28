24392 Lantern Hill Dr

Amenities

Lantern District 2 Bedroom Condo mile to the Beach down Blue Lantern! Wood flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Private wrap around patio with entry off living room and master bedroom. Walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. One car garage and one assigned parking spot. Gated Community with Pool and Jacuzzi. Small pets OK Water and Trash Included