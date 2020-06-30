24075 Atun

Amenities

RESORT STYLE LIVING IN A 24 HR GUARD, GATED MONARCH BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD - MONTEGO!! This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home has a PANORMIC VIEW of the surrounding hills!! Featuring a bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and opens onto a cozy family room with fireplace. A stunning dramatic living room with high ceilings, plantain shutters, recessed lighting and formal dining room. The gorgeous master bedroom boasts a spectacular view from the bedroom, bathroom and private balcony. There are three additional bedrooms located upstairs. Relax in the private backyard with a Panoramic View!! Attached is a 3 Car Garage. Close to Dana Point harbor, Monarch Beach Golf Course, Ritz Carlton Hotel & The Saint Regis Monarch Beach Resort.