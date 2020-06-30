All apartments in Dana Point
24075 Atun

24075 Atun · No Longer Available
Location

24075 Atun, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN A 24 HR GUARD, GATED MONARCH BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD - MONTEGO!! This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home has a PANORMIC VIEW of the surrounding hills!! Featuring a bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and opens onto a cozy family room with fireplace. A stunning dramatic living room with high ceilings, plantain shutters, recessed lighting and formal dining room. The gorgeous master bedroom boasts a spectacular view from the bedroom, bathroom and private balcony. There are three additional bedrooms located upstairs. Relax in the private backyard with a Panoramic View!! Attached is a 3 Car Garage. Close to Dana Point harbor, Monarch Beach Golf Course, Ritz Carlton Hotel & The Saint Regis Monarch Beach Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24075 Atun have any available units?
24075 Atun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24075 Atun have?
Some of 24075 Atun's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24075 Atun currently offering any rent specials?
24075 Atun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24075 Atun pet-friendly?
No, 24075 Atun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24075 Atun offer parking?
Yes, 24075 Atun offers parking.
Does 24075 Atun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24075 Atun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24075 Atun have a pool?
No, 24075 Atun does not have a pool.
Does 24075 Atun have accessible units?
No, 24075 Atun does not have accessible units.
Does 24075 Atun have units with dishwashers?
No, 24075 Atun does not have units with dishwashers.
