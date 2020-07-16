24056 Avenida Corona

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS BEACH CLOSE GATED COMMUNITY! Completely remodeled in 2019 Dana Light Single Level Unit with 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Open Floor Plan with lots of windows make this unit very light and bright.Cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Glass doors lead to patio off the living room with brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances , new laminate floors. Newer paint, lighting and flooring make this one a must see. Walk to Dana Hills High School, Dana Point Harbor, 5 Minutes to Monarch Beach, minutes Laguna Beach, hour to San Diego, 35 min to Carlsbad (Legoland) 5 Minutes to Beach. Community Tennis Court, pool as well as a 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Guest parking is available as well.