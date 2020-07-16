All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 24056 Avenida Corona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
24056 Avenida Corona
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

24056 Avenida Corona

24056 Avenida Corona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24056 Avenida Corona, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS BEACH CLOSE GATED COMMUNITY! Completely remodeled in 2019 Dana Light Single Level Unit with 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Open Floor Plan with lots of windows make this unit very light and bright.Cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Glass doors lead to patio off the living room with brick fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances , new laminate floors. Newer paint, lighting and flooring make this one a must see. Walk to Dana Hills High School, Dana Point Harbor, 5 Minutes to Monarch Beach, minutes Laguna Beach, hour to San Diego, 35 min to Carlsbad (Legoland) 5 Minutes to Beach. Community Tennis Court, pool as well as a 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Guest parking is available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24056 Avenida Corona have any available units?
24056 Avenida Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24056 Avenida Corona have?
Some of 24056 Avenida Corona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24056 Avenida Corona currently offering any rent specials?
24056 Avenida Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24056 Avenida Corona pet-friendly?
No, 24056 Avenida Corona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24056 Avenida Corona offer parking?
Yes, 24056 Avenida Corona offers parking.
Does 24056 Avenida Corona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24056 Avenida Corona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24056 Avenida Corona have a pool?
Yes, 24056 Avenida Corona has a pool.
Does 24056 Avenida Corona have accessible units?
No, 24056 Avenida Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 24056 Avenida Corona have units with dishwashers?
No, 24056 Avenida Corona does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego