All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 23811 Cassandra Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
23811 Cassandra Bay
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:25 AM

23811 Cassandra Bay

23811 Cassandra Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

23811 Cassandra Bay, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Single level living in the Ocean front community of Niguel Shores. This 3 bedroom two bath home has been fully tastefully updated throughout.
Light and bright interior with hardwood floors, high ceilings in living room with elegant fireplace. Open plan kitchen with Wolf gas range, convection microwave oven and Samsung refrigerator, granite counters. All bedrooms have convenient built in closet organizers and ceiling fans. Bathrooms have lots of light. The home is equipped with remote control window coverings for light control.
Niguel Shores offers resort like living with ocean bluff front picnic area, parking and access to Strands Beach and Salt Creek Beach. Four tennis courts, Jr.Olympic size swimming pool (heated all year) spa, plenty of open areas for picnic or just playing.
Nearby Resorts are Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resort, Laguna Beach Montage Hotel and Dana Point Harbor. Convenient restaurants nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23811 Cassandra Bay have any available units?
23811 Cassandra Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 23811 Cassandra Bay have?
Some of 23811 Cassandra Bay's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23811 Cassandra Bay currently offering any rent specials?
23811 Cassandra Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23811 Cassandra Bay pet-friendly?
No, 23811 Cassandra Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 23811 Cassandra Bay offer parking?
Yes, 23811 Cassandra Bay offers parking.
Does 23811 Cassandra Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23811 Cassandra Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23811 Cassandra Bay have a pool?
Yes, 23811 Cassandra Bay has a pool.
Does 23811 Cassandra Bay have accessible units?
No, 23811 Cassandra Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 23811 Cassandra Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 23811 Cassandra Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego