23811 Cassandra Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Single level living in the Ocean front community of Niguel Shores. This 3 bedroom two bath home has been fully tastefully updated throughout.

Light and bright interior with hardwood floors, high ceilings in living room with elegant fireplace. Open plan kitchen with Wolf gas range, convection microwave oven and Samsung refrigerator, granite counters. All bedrooms have convenient built in closet organizers and ceiling fans. Bathrooms have lots of light. The home is equipped with remote control window coverings for light control.

Niguel Shores offers resort like living with ocean bluff front picnic area, parking and access to Strands Beach and Salt Creek Beach. Four tennis courts, Jr.Olympic size swimming pool (heated all year) spa, plenty of open areas for picnic or just playing.

Nearby Resorts are Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resort, Laguna Beach Montage Hotel and Dana Point Harbor. Convenient restaurants nearby