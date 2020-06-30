All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:23 PM

2353 Doheny Way

2353 Doheny Way · (888) 236-1943
Location

2353 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
New construction - that has never been lived in. Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor are nearly at your doorstep. This Upgraded South Cove paired home has it all - Abundant windows for tons of natural light, Beach close, plus a community pool and spa. With Ocean views from the Great Room and 360 degree views of ocean, mountains and city lights from the rooftop deck, and a private main level covered patio with access to 3/4 bath - perfect when you come back from the beach - everyday living is simply amazing. Three Bedroom and four bathrooms - with two master suites. The Great Room Features a spacious Gourmet Kitchen with center island with seating - and Dining and Living Spaces. The home includes four televisions, Washer and Dryer, and upgraded Rooftop Deck with gas BBQ. Attached two car garage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 Doheny Way have any available units?
2353 Doheny Way has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 Doheny Way have?
Some of 2353 Doheny Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 Doheny Way currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Doheny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Doheny Way pet-friendly?
No, 2353 Doheny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 2353 Doheny Way offer parking?
Yes, 2353 Doheny Way offers parking.
Does 2353 Doheny Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2353 Doheny Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Doheny Way have a pool?
Yes, 2353 Doheny Way has a pool.
Does 2353 Doheny Way have accessible units?
No, 2353 Doheny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Doheny Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2353 Doheny Way has units with dishwashers.
