2353 Doheny Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

New construction - that has never been lived in. Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor are nearly at your doorstep. This Upgraded South Cove paired home has it all - Abundant windows for tons of natural light, Beach close, plus a community pool and spa. With Ocean views from the Great Room and 360 degree views of ocean, mountains and city lights from the rooftop deck, and a private main level covered patio with access to 3/4 bath - perfect when you come back from the beach - everyday living is simply amazing. Three Bedroom and four bathrooms - with two master suites. The Great Room Features a spacious Gourmet Kitchen with center island with seating - and Dining and Living Spaces. The home includes four televisions, Washer and Dryer, and upgraded Rooftop Deck with gas BBQ. Attached two car garage with direct access.