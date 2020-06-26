23 Chelsea Point

Amenities

dishwasher garage ice maker microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Chelsea Point! Surrounded by the "Monarch Beach Resort," the "Ritz Carlton," Dana Point Harbor and the Pacific Ocean! Fine dining, entertainment, water sports and "bluff top" views abound in this coastal enclave at Strand Beach! Come for the summer and stay for the year! Interior of home was recently repainted and is awaiting your arrival! Two master suites at opposite ends of the home upstairs provide complete privacy, with a smaller bedroom, perfect for a "home office," nursery or nanny between. Ample space for serious entertaining inside or out, plus an oversized two-car garage with lots of storage space. Outside shower for "beach-goers", and free, summertime transportation via the Laguna Beach and Dana Point trolleys!