23 Chelsea Point
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

23 Chelsea Point

23 Chelsea Pt · No Longer Available
Location

23 Chelsea Pt, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Chelsea Point! Surrounded by the "Monarch Beach Resort," the "Ritz Carlton," Dana Point Harbor and the Pacific Ocean! Fine dining, entertainment, water sports and "bluff top" views abound in this coastal enclave at Strand Beach! Come for the summer and stay for the year! Interior of home was recently repainted and is awaiting your arrival! Two master suites at opposite ends of the home upstairs provide complete privacy, with a smaller bedroom, perfect for a "home office," nursery or nanny between. Ample space for serious entertaining inside or out, plus an oversized two-car garage with lots of storage space. Outside shower for "beach-goers", and free, summertime transportation via the Laguna Beach and Dana Point trolleys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

