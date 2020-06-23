All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22 VIA CORSICA

22 Via Corsica · No Longer Available
Location

22 Via Corsica, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

This stunning Pointe Monarch home offers both an ocean view as well as sweeping views of the fairways on the Monarch Beach Links golf course and resort. Located just a short distance to Monarch Bay this 5 bedroom home has a lower level bedroom, or office, plus an atrium which allows outdoor lighting illuminate the interior of the spacious rooms. The kitchen is appointed with top quality appliances, center island, granite counters and large pantry. The family room boasts of built in entertainment center, French doors and rich wood flooring. On the upper level, the master suite offers a walk out balcony, separate seating area with fireplace and a spa style bathroom. Three additional bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the second level. Outside you will witness ocean and golf course views from the patio and lawn. The private community is gated and offers access to a beach trail, Sea Terrace Park, and the St. Regis resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 VIA CORSICA have any available units?
22 VIA CORSICA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 VIA CORSICA have?
Some of 22 VIA CORSICA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 VIA CORSICA currently offering any rent specials?
22 VIA CORSICA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 VIA CORSICA pet-friendly?
No, 22 VIA CORSICA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 22 VIA CORSICA offer parking?
No, 22 VIA CORSICA does not offer parking.
Does 22 VIA CORSICA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 VIA CORSICA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 VIA CORSICA have a pool?
No, 22 VIA CORSICA does not have a pool.
Does 22 VIA CORSICA have accessible units?
No, 22 VIA CORSICA does not have accessible units.
Does 22 VIA CORSICA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 VIA CORSICA has units with dishwashers.
