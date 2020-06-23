22 VIA CORSICA

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher hot tub fireplace

This stunning Pointe Monarch home offers both an ocean view as well as sweeping views of the fairways on the Monarch Beach Links golf course and resort. Located just a short distance to Monarch Bay this 5 bedroom home has a lower level bedroom, or office, plus an atrium which allows outdoor lighting illuminate the interior of the spacious rooms. The kitchen is appointed with top quality appliances, center island, granite counters and large pantry. The family room boasts of built in entertainment center, French doors and rich wood flooring. On the upper level, the master suite offers a walk out balcony, separate seating area with fireplace and a spa style bathroom. Three additional bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the second level. Outside you will witness ocean and golf course views from the patio and lawn. The private community is gated and offers access to a beach trail, Sea Terrace Park, and the St. Regis resort.