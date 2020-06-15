22 Saint John

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to live in a beautiful upgraded Monarch Beach home! Located in the guard gated "ocean close" community, definitely a walk to the beach location! Largest floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a loft/den area! Open and spacious floor plan! Newer flooring, paint, lighting and window blinds throughout! Light and Bright with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen features newer granite counter tops, sink and Kitchen Aide appliances! 5 burner stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave! Upgraded cabinetry! Fireplace in family room! All bedrooms upstairs! Secondary bath features newer frameless shower doors! 2nd and 3rd bedrooms both open to a deck! Master bath features a newer freestanding tub and remolded shower area.. Energy efficient central air, All newer plumbing fixtures, Attached 2 car garage with direct access, Corner lot location offering additional sunlight and patio area! Walking distance to the Monarch beach Resort, Ritz Carlton Resort, a neighborhood shopping center and most importantly.. the beach!