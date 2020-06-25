20 Dauphin

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Monarch Beach beauty. Panoramic golf course & hills views! You are buying more than a home, you are buying a lifestyle! An entertainers delight! Dine al fresco on your beautiful stone paved patio overlooking the golf course, enjoying an open and unobstructed view that is absolutely stunning! This home wows from the moment you walk in with its high ceilings & abundance of natural lighting throughout. Enjoy an easy flow floor plan between the Patio to the airy, Living Room & Dining Room, to the newly updated Kitchen, with a very comfortable Eat-In-Kitchen space. Main floor bedroom with double door entry is perfect for guests, or home office & full bath down. Spacious Master Suite w/Ocean & Golf Course Views & two generous closets. Master Bathroom has been newly upgraded & features a jacuzzi tub & separate remodeled shower. Junior master suite with private bathroom. Additional features include recessed lighting, wood flooring, tankless water heater, water softener, inside laundry, a two car garage, tasteful exterior lighting throughout. Enjoy private access beach trails that are exclusive to Monarch Beach, an exquisite, highly desired gated community just minutes from the Monarch Beach Resort, Monarch Links Golf Course & the world famous Ritz Carlton. F