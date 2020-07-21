All apartments in Dana Point
2 Duquesa

2 Duquesa · No Longer Available
Location

2 Duquesa, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled detached home in the GUARD GATED Monarch Beach community. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and Cambria quartz kitchen counters. Designer wood vinyl flooring throughout first level and upgraded carpet on second level. Large living room with fireplace and separate family room offer lots of room to entertain. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Peak-a-boo ocean view from secondary bedroom. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and closet organizers. Home is located on cul-de-sac street with no side neighbor and offers lots of privacy. Large wrap around yard with wide side yards for extra outdoor living. 2 Car attached garage with epoxy flooring. Close to St. Regis, Salt Creek beach, golf, tennis and more. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Duquesa have any available units?
2 Duquesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Duquesa have?
Some of 2 Duquesa's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Duquesa currently offering any rent specials?
2 Duquesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Duquesa pet-friendly?
No, 2 Duquesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 2 Duquesa offer parking?
Yes, 2 Duquesa offers parking.
Does 2 Duquesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Duquesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Duquesa have a pool?
No, 2 Duquesa does not have a pool.
Does 2 Duquesa have accessible units?
No, 2 Duquesa does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Duquesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Duquesa does not have units with dishwashers.
