Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautifully remodeled detached home in the GUARD GATED Monarch Beach community. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and Cambria quartz kitchen counters. Designer wood vinyl flooring throughout first level and upgraded carpet on second level. Large living room with fireplace and separate family room offer lots of room to entertain. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Peak-a-boo ocean view from secondary bedroom. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and closet organizers. Home is located on cul-de-sac street with no side neighbor and offers lots of privacy. Large wrap around yard with wide side yards for extra outdoor living. 2 Car attached garage with epoxy flooring. Close to St. Regis, Salt Creek beach, golf, tennis and more. Call today for a private showing.