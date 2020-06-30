All apartments in Dana Point
199 Monarch Bay Drive

199 Monarch Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

199 Monarch Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding opportunity to lease a 3 bedroom, 2 bath “ocean view“ residence in the 24 hour gate guarded, “ocean front” community of Monarch Bay! This 3 bedroom residence has been totally renovated from “head to toe“… New kitchen… New appliances… New bathrooms… New fixtures… New flooring… Some new windows and doors… New interior and exterior paint…central air conditioning, fireplace, skylights and much much more! Absolutely light and bright, open and spacious! Attached over sized two car garage with Epoxy flooring and opportunities for storage! Truly one of the most incredibly landscaped residences In Monarch Bay! A terrific ocean view from so many of the rooms in this residence... This residential site is over 11,000 square-foot with sunset views of Catalina Island! Minutes away via walking to the beach and outstanding proximity to the Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resorts! Equally close proximity to the Monarch Bay shopping center inclusive of its many many shops and restaurants as well as Starbucks & Gelson’s. Also just moments away from the community of Dana Point and it’s “Lantern District” with the Harbor and numerous shopping and restaurant opportunities... One can even walk to the Laguna Beach Trolley! Truly a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Monarch Bay Drive have any available units?
199 Monarch Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 Monarch Bay Drive have?
Some of 199 Monarch Bay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Monarch Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
199 Monarch Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Monarch Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 199 Monarch Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 199 Monarch Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 199 Monarch Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 199 Monarch Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Monarch Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Monarch Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 199 Monarch Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 199 Monarch Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 199 Monarch Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Monarch Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 Monarch Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

