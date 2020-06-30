199 Monarch Bay Drive

Amenities

Outstanding opportunity to lease a 3 bedroom, 2 bath “ocean view“ residence in the 24 hour gate guarded, “ocean front” community of Monarch Bay! This 3 bedroom residence has been totally renovated from “head to toe“… New kitchen… New appliances… New bathrooms… New fixtures… New flooring… Some new windows and doors… New interior and exterior paint…central air conditioning, fireplace, skylights and much much more! Absolutely light and bright, open and spacious! Attached over sized two car garage with Epoxy flooring and opportunities for storage! Truly one of the most incredibly landscaped residences In Monarch Bay! A terrific ocean view from so many of the rooms in this residence... This residential site is over 11,000 square-foot with sunset views of Catalina Island! Minutes away via walking to the beach and outstanding proximity to the Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resorts! Equally close proximity to the Monarch Bay shopping center inclusive of its many many shops and restaurants as well as Starbucks & Gelson’s. Also just moments away from the community of Dana Point and it’s “Lantern District” with the Harbor and numerous shopping and restaurant opportunities... One can even walk to the Laguna Beach Trolley! Truly a must see!!!