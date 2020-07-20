Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Situated in the prestigious guard gated Monarch Beach community, sits this stylishly renovated 3bed/3bath home. Meticulous design and expert craftsmanship can be seen throughout. Lofted ceilings, oversized glass windows, and skylights provide a light and airy atmosphere. The newly re-imagined kitchen fitted with pental avenza quartz counters, custom cabinetry, and high end Thermador, Bosch, and Moen appliances now offers a flowing open concept floor plan. Both the family room and spacious downstairs master bedroom open to the expansive outdoor bamboo deck with custom built BBQ. Elegant bathroom interiors with high end finishes include Italian porcelain tiles, custom built walnut cabinetry, hydro soaking tub in downstairs guest bath, and even dual hidden walk-in closets in the master bath. Just minutes from the beach and right across from Monarch Beach Resort and Monarch Beach Golf Links. Available starting Sept. 16, 2019. Currently offered furnished, but an unfurnished option will be considered as well. No Pets. Direct TV cable and internet included. Please visit http://18reina92629.relahq.com to schedule a showing.