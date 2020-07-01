Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking putting green bbq/grill garage

This exquisite estate in the gated community of Bal Harbour offers the ultimate in privacy and luxury with a large corner lot, perfect layout for entertaining, and beautiful, panoramic city lights and mountain views. The dramatic entry provides a marvelous welcome to guests, creating a sense of invitation and awe with soaring vaulted ceilings overhead, the main dining and living areas ahead, and a wall of windows in immediate view. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, Viking appliances, a Sub-Zero fridge, and all the essentials for a home chef. The master suite offers breathtaking views, a spacious deck overlooking the backyard and city lights, a separate bath and shower, and dual vanities and sinks. Included in the outdoor amenities are two putting greens, a built-in BBQ, and a built-in fireplace, all combining to make the backyard an ideal entertaining space. The driveway leads to a two-car garage and a double-wide gate, offering excellent RV parking. Solar panels, an electric car outlet, and rain barrels all provide for heightened energy efficiency. Your new Bal Harbour home at 16 Lapis Avenue is perfectly located walking distance to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor, offering access to all the fine amenities that entails.