/
Dana Point, CA
/
16 Lapis Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 Lapis Avenue

16 Lapis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16 Lapis Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
This exquisite estate in the gated community of Bal Harbour offers the ultimate in privacy and luxury with a large corner lot, perfect layout for entertaining, and beautiful, panoramic city lights and mountain views. The dramatic entry provides a marvelous welcome to guests, creating a sense of invitation and awe with soaring vaulted ceilings overhead, the main dining and living areas ahead, and a wall of windows in immediate view. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, Viking appliances, a Sub-Zero fridge, and all the essentials for a home chef. The master suite offers breathtaking views, a spacious deck overlooking the backyard and city lights, a separate bath and shower, and dual vanities and sinks. Included in the outdoor amenities are two putting greens, a built-in BBQ, and a built-in fireplace, all combining to make the backyard an ideal entertaining space. The driveway leads to a two-car garage and a double-wide gate, offering excellent RV parking. Solar panels, an electric car outlet, and rain barrels all provide for heightened energy efficiency. Your new Bal Harbour home at 16 Lapis Avenue is perfectly located walking distance to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor, offering access to all the fine amenities that entails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Lapis Avenue have any available units?
16 Lapis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Lapis Avenue have?
Some of 16 Lapis Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Lapis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16 Lapis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Lapis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16 Lapis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 16 Lapis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16 Lapis Avenue offers parking.
Does 16 Lapis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Lapis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Lapis Avenue have a pool?
No, 16 Lapis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16 Lapis Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 16 Lapis Avenue has accessible units.
Does 16 Lapis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Lapis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
