11 Monarch Bay Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11 Monarch Bay Drive

11 Monarch Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Monarch Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Enjoy coastal living at its finest in this ocean view, contemporary home in the highly desirable gated community of Monarch Bay. This home is fully furnished and features an open floor plan with abundant natural light and a peaceful interior courtyard, complete with waterfall and succulent gardens. Three main floor bedrooms include luxurious, en suite bathrooms, and there are dual master suites. Gorgeous mahogany wood floors and travertine tile throughout. A view deck off of the kitchen/living area and patio off of the bedrooms facilitate the indoor/outdoor living experience. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art entertainment system, air conditioning and the use of a golf cart. This exquisite Monarch Bay residence is located just minutes from world class beaches, shops and restaurants. Currently available for rent from September 1 - October 15, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

