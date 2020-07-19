11 Monarch Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

Enjoy coastal living at its finest in this ocean view, contemporary home in the highly desirable gated community of Monarch Bay. This home is fully furnished and features an open floor plan with abundant natural light and a peaceful interior courtyard, complete with waterfall and succulent gardens. Three main floor bedrooms include luxurious, en suite bathrooms, and there are dual master suites. Gorgeous mahogany wood floors and travertine tile throughout. A view deck off of the kitchen/living area and patio off of the bedrooms facilitate the indoor/outdoor living experience. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art entertainment system, air conditioning and the use of a golf cart. This exquisite Monarch Bay residence is located just minutes from world class beaches, shops and restaurants. Currently available for rent from September 1 - October 15, 2018.